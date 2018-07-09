Contact Staff

It took a little over two hours or so for Carifiesta 2018 to make its way from Guy Street to a block or so from its intended end-point on Bleury Street before the police and cleanup crews ended the parade and shooed people away from downtown Montreal.

Again, as it has been for the past several years, the showcase of Black and Caribbean music and culture didn’t have much to show to the thousands of onlookers that lined Rene Levesque Street.

About seven or eight music trucks, three representing the Haitian sector of the community, together with a colorful mas presentation from Roots Cultural Association along with one or two big and zesty Jab-Jab bands made up this year’s parade.

It was an opportunity for a good turn out from the community, along with a small cross-section of Montrealers to enjoy another beautiful Montreal summer day immersed in the sounds of the Caribbean.