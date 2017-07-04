Contact Staff

The road becomes ours on Saturday, July 8 with the staging of the 43rd edition of Carifiesta.

This year, the event brings about 15 masquerade bands and music floats to the streets of downtown Montreal in an annual showcase of Black and Caribbean culture.

Among the highlights of the 2017 parade will be the 40th anniversary appearance of Roots Cultural Club and their presentation of Nostalgia, which will showcase four decades of their masterful depictions that have made them the most creative group in the history of the Montreal carnival.

Another band to look out for this year is newly-formed Sailor Ashore Still…, which took the city by storm for the first time last year. The presentation of “we Jamming” still is expected to be a mega hit with spectators.

Carnival Vibration with their presentation of Avatar will bring a lot of color and splendor with their pretty Brazilian costumes.

Look out also for Carnival Freaks and their presentation of Coming To America. It will also be colorful and creative.

Chocolate City will bring a sweet variation to “dirty mas” with their chocolate covered bodies roaming the parade route.

Spectators can also expect to see battalions of Jab Jabs trying to create terror.

The parade runs along St. Catherine St. from Fort Street to Philip Square, beginning at 10 AM.