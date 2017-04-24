Contact Staff

With the recent opening of Caribe Patties.Com at 410 St Jacques, residents of Ville St. Pierre and surrounding areas now have a patty outlet offering them the best of the delightful little snack , which has become a favorite in the city.

Owners are welcoming new clients to pass and try a free patty over the next week as they introduce themselves to their neighbours and nearby residents.

They say they also prepared to delivered large orders.

The new outlet is situated not far from the Belle Province Restaurant and the Car Wash in the area of the LaFleurs Restaurant. Info.: 438 387 4004