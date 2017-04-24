Contact Staff

With the recent opening of  Caribe Patties.Com at  410  St Jacques,  residents of  Ville St. Pierre and surrounding areas now  have a patty outlet  offering them the best of the delightful little snack ,  which  has become a favorite in the city.
Owners are welcoming new clients to pass and try a free patty over the next week as they introduce themselves to their neighbours and nearby residents.
They say they also prepared to delivered large orders.
The new outlet is situated not far from the Belle Province Restaurant and the Car Wash in the area of the LaFleurs Restaurant. Info.: 438 387 4004