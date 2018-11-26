Come experience the Nostalgia of a back home Christmas

On Sunday, December 1, Montrealers have an opportunity to remember the days of old when the holidays was about the songs and the music that warmed their hearts, at the popular Sing We Noel concert, staged by Caribbean Voices.

The event is expected to be a seasonal treat from those craving a taste of the Caribbean with music provided by some of Montreal’s most entertaining performers, including WestCan, Wendy Davidson, Arlene Wilson, Carol Lewis, Jenny Noel, Constantine Greenaway, Martin Albino, Skippy, Shakiah Kennedy, Jenna Noel and Delta Antoine.

As always, guests can expect a nostalgic trip to the island when host Caribbean Voices take the stage. The group, which is comprised of members who come from Grenada, Trinidad, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and St. Kitts has gained popularity for the beautiful renditions of the old folk songs that coloured the lives of those from the islands.

The group was founded by Grenadian-born Jenny Noel in the spring of 2001, who with the help of musical director Carol Lewis released their first full-length CD in December 2014.

Over the years, they have attached themselves to several charitable causes such as providing financial support to a young girl out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who needed help to cover expenses for eye surgery in 2014.

They have also been a regular supporter of the Philip E. Layton School for the Visually Impaired.

The CARIBBEAN VOICES are inviting all Montrealers to celebrate a Caribbean Christmas at Sing We Noel on December 1 at St. Philip’s Church Hall, 7505 Sherbrooke St. West @7pm. DJ 20/20 will supply additional music. Info. 514-484-6111, 514 368-7008, 514-756-8490, 514- 334-2831.