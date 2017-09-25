Operations shut down by freak accident

Since it opened its doors a couple years ago Caribbean Tasty Treats has become a go-to spot where food lovers in Montreal can enjoy some of the many culinary delights of the Caribbean.

The restaurant located at 4410 Boul. Des Sources in Dollard des Ormeaux is known to serve up some of the best ox-tail and jerk chicken and red snapper plates in the city.

On June 1, its operations came to an abrupt stop when owner Danny Campbell was the victim of a freak accident while sitting in his parked car just outside the establishment.

The car was hit from behind and pushed through the glass entrance of his restaurant, totally destroying its recently built patio and the entire front of the place.

The vehicle was a total write-off, but luckily Campbell sustained no injuries.

On September 25, the establishment reopens its doors. And the invitation goes out to all Montrealers to “come back again” and rediscover the pleasant little place that distinguishes itself by its warm and inviting environment.

Campbell and the rest of the staff at Caribbean Tasty Treats thank everyone for their prayers, patience and support throughout the recent ordeal and over the years.

“We look forward to continue serving you again.”

Caribbean Tasty Treats, 4410 Sources, DDO (514) 542-4410.