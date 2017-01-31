Gov’t offer help to hire students

Each summer the government of Canada makes hiring students one of its primary initiatives. So once again the Government is on board with employers to help students this summer.

To that end, small businesses and organizations wanting to hire summer students this year now have until February 3, to submit their applications for support from the Canada Summer Jobs program.

Through this federal government initiative, small businesses and public sector employers, will now find it easier to hire students for the summer, with the government providing up to 50 percent of the hourly wage for small businesses and public sector employers, and up to 100 percent for not-for-profits, including employment-related costs. Students can start working as early as April.

Canada Summer Jobs creates thousands of summer work opportunities every year for students aged 15 to 30.

Employers interested in this federal government program are invited to apply as soon as possible and help our up and coming work force acquire invaluable work experience and marketable skills in the multiple sectors of the vast and varied economy.

Help our students gain invaluable work experience by simply visiting Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs or a Service Canada Centre.