If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today – T. Hanh

We all go through stormy seasons in life and we wait expectantly for the storm to end.

Life isn’t always an easy road to travel; it can be full of frustrations, heartbreaks, losses, disappointments and challenges.

We know that rain helps things to grow; it nurtures and replenishes dry places, and we need water to live. But sometimes it feels like when it rains it pours; it seems like everything is going wrong in our lives and it begins to feel overwhelming, scary and hopeless, like we’re drowning.

But know that…

Better days are ahead, and in the meantime we have to learn to dance in the rain or at least smile.

You might be wondering how you can find any joy in the challenges of life?

Well, you have to embrace your…

∗ Faith

•Acknowledge your hurt

•Remember your blessings

•Practice self-care

•Embrace the truth

•Embrace your truth

•Be patient

•Practice daily gratitude (I’ve said it before: gratitude heals the soul) And think about what you have control over in this stormy season and let go of what you don’t have any control over. Identify what you need, acknowledge your newfound strengths and reflect on what you’ve learned.

Alexandra Elle said: “I am thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn’t have stumbled upon my strength.”

There’s still so much beauty all around us and a bad season in life does not equal a bad life. Yes, life can be hard at times but we must believe that our future will be better. The storms of life give us an opportunity to increase and strengthen our faith and grow as people.

God is with us in the good and the bad times.

Hebrews 13:5 says: I will never leave you or abandon you.

I recently heard a quote that said: “Sometimes God calms the storm and sometimes he lets the storm rage and calms His child.”

He gives us peace in the midst of our storms. He gives us the strength that we need to get through.

Take a minute to check your attitude. Is your attitude leaning more towards being hopeful or hopeless?

A positive attitude during this stormy season can make all the difference in the world.

Being positive doesn’t mean that you’re ignoring the negative; it just means that you’ve decided that you will get through it and that you will have hope for the future.

Know that the season that you’re in will soon pass. Storms don’t last forever and the sun will shine on you again.

And remember…

A cheerful heart is good medicine.

[Proverbs 17:22]

May His peace be with you always.

Bev

xo