Best way to welcome Spring 2018

On Sunday, April 22, all roads lead to Lincoln’s Cuisine at 1497 Dollard in LaSalle (next to Ramdass Foods), which is steadily gaining popularity for its Sunday Brunch.

The menu for this treat promises to be mouth-watering and will feature everyone’s favorite, ackee and saltfish.

But host Patricia Dawkins is offering an expanded table with many other Jamaican brunch specials such as callaloo and saltfish, pickled mackerel and liver, all of which will be served with green bananas, fried breadfruit, fried dumpling and yam, together with coffee or tea or your favorite Caribbean drink.

She’s also looking forward to feeding the heavy-eaters with her specialty plates of escovitched-fish, jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtail all served with rice and peas, raw vegetables and fried plantain.

Brunch table will be opened at 12 noon. Call 514 364 1544 or 514 369 4026 for more info.