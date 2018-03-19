

The advent of spring brings fresh flowers, and new plants sprout cheerfully, TheActs Ministries will be hosting their Spring Gospel Concert on March 24 at 5275 Ferrier, Suite 101, in Montreal.

The event will be hosted by the church’s General Overseer, Prophet Dr. Philip Ackah and will feature three anointed and gifted musicians headlined by Jamaican-born Evangelist Marlon “Brother Paul” Anderson who has become a Montreal favorite.

He will be joined on stage by up-and-coming praise and worship leader Janique Loiseau and another local favorite saxophonist Dexter Johnston.

Bro Paul, the highly talented songwriter, producer, guitarist, pianist and drummer has seven solo albums and 10 collaboration albums to his credit and has worked with some of the best in the industry, including Bridget Blucher, Hopeton Lewis and Nokioh Wright.

He earned international acclaim and stamped his name in the annals of gospel music by winning Best Male Vocalist honors for three consecutive years in 2001 through 2003 at the Annual Caribbean Gospel Awards held in New York.

Driven by his mantra: “If I can help just one then my living shall not be in vain,” Brother Paul strives to ensure his ministry gives back to the community, he continues to help funding of school libraries and feed the children programs in the Caribbean.

Seventeen-year-old Janique Loiseau’s unique voice and uplifting style have elevated her to become the Worship Leader at TheActs Ministries.

When she sings she soars and she takes audiences with her, especially with her rendition of “Lord I lift Your Name On High.” Janique will share the stage with Bro Paul.

The event will also feature a performance by Dexter Johnston who continues to thrill audiences with his saxophone renditions of popular spiritual pieces.

Johnston is a long-serving member of Bibleway Pentecostal Church music ministry.

Spring Gospel Concert on March 24 at 5275 Ferrier, Suite 101, Montreal at, 6:30 PM to 10:00 pm.