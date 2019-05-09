By Gemma Raeburn-Baynes

Walking on the second floor of Fairview Shopping Centre, one notices some striking silver mannequins in the show window wearing white Tee shirts with the name Sen Nature Beauty Products.

Stepping inside you feel a sense of excitement on seeing a well professional beauty store with skin products and make-up for light to dark complexion, human and synthetic hair, wigs of all descriptions and hair accessories. This all belongs to a one-woman Black entrepreneur, Khady Ba, originally from Senegal, thus the name Sen Nature, Sen for Senegal, Nature, for natural African beauty, as she explained.

Inspired by her heritage, Khady opened her doors to the West Island population in October 2018 with hopes and dreams of being a successful Entrepreneur.

“I wanted to show that we as Black people are ready to compete at the same level as any other beauty and fashion lines. We need to see ourselves rise, this is a step to do something higher,” says Khady when asked why she chose to be at Fairview Mall as opposed to a more “Black” neighborhood.

Khady states that many of her clientele right now are Caucasian, especially with her line of wigs and braids, but she hopes to attract and supply the Black market on the West Island with all their beauty needs.

“More and more people are wearing wigs today as a great option of spending hours at a hair salon,” she says. Khady offers her clients such services as braiding and weaving done on the premises. She also offers customized wigs, giving the client the option to choose their color and style, make-up consultation and make-up application are also available.

Kahdy invites the community to discover the latest trends in make-up and hair products and explore her selection of skin care, make-up, good quality hair pieces such as toupés and less chemical natural hair products and great customer service.

Khady moved to Montreal in 2003 from Atlanta, Georgia.

After working for 20 years with large companies in the legal and accounting fields, she decided, with all her experiences, to put her skills towards running and managing her own business. “This is a learning process to pursue my dreams,” she says.

Her Mother’s Day special offer on May 11 will be a 15% discount on all purchases. She is inviting everyone to stop by her store, which is located on the 2nd floor of Fairview Centre, Pointe Claire, opposite La Source Boutique.

Look for Sen Nature. Khady upholds her commitment to beauty and the styling of beautiful people and would love to see you. Contact Sen Nature Beauty Products at info@sennature.ca 514 659 7323.