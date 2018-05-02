Thank You for making my b-day bash a success

Some say only it’s only when you’re not around anymore that people will show or express their appreciation for you.

This statement was proven false at my first birthday bash on Saturday April 21, called “Big People Ting,” which was a success.

And there is no secret to success. It’s the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failures and more.

Hard work do pays off and the success of my first Birthday Bash is evidence of just that. This year my birthday actually fell on a Saturday so I decided to create an event for it.

As we get older, we recognize the importance of having friends who are authentic and genuine – people who love, respect and support us.

Most of us are happier with a handful of best friends who we can truly rely on compared to 25 friends who don’t really mean as much to us but for me as a community person, the support and dislike can be on a much bigger scale.

Big People Ting, was the name I’ve chosen for this event and the concept wasn’t only to create an atmosphere for the mature at heart but to bring back the vibes we had in Montreal years ago.

The event got overwhelming support from the community as it was completely ram out and full of vibes.

I would like to take this moment to thank all the Caribbean oriented radio shows on CKUT 90.3FM, Community Contact Newspapers, Djs such as James Bond, Crystal Sound, Dj Biggz, Sweet Chunes and straight from Trinidad “Selector Pro” Mike.

As well as the host Pavie, photographer (Dj Hurricane) and my fans, supporters, family and friends.

Thank You Montreal. And look out for my next event: I AM SOCA on Saturday May 19 .

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr