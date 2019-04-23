

Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself: [L. Tolstoy]

It’s so easy to look at someone and decide that they need to change, but it’s not quite as easy to look within and realize that you might be the one that actually needs to make some adjustments.

Mathew 7:3-5 tells us: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, let me take the speck out of your eye, when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”

We’re able to recognize all of the things that need to change in the world to make it a better place; but sometimes we’re unable or unwilling to see all of the issues in our lives that need to be dealt with.

If you’ve noticed that you’re spending more time evaluating the faults of others but not actually taking any time to look at your own flaws then maybe it’s time for a little self-evaluation.

Look within yourself and ask those important questions. Am I where I need to be spiritually, mentally/emotionally and physically?

If your answer is not what you anticipated then a change might be necessary.

You have to learn a new way of thinking before you can master a new way to be. Change requires truth and honesty. Change requires change.

Owning your truth is imperative to moving toward your ideal future.

Remember: Self-reflection is looking into the mirror of your soul.

Look in the mirror and figure out who’s looking back at you? The person that you see in the reflection is the one who can change your life.

New thoughts

New habits

New patterns of behavior

New hope

New you!

Schedule time to self-reflect; take a moment to look within and then decide that you will be the change that you want to see in the world.

Peace be with you,

Bev