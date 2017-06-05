Contact Staff

It promises to be a Montreal jam session Parc Van Horne (corner Van Horne and Westbury- Metro Plamondon) on Saturday June 17, when The Black Coalition of Quebec stages its Living Together in Montreal 375th outdoor concert.

The event will feature dance, music and spoken performances by artiste representing wide diversity of Montreal.

Among those who are already carded to participate are Bonsa Syli d’Or, Ramon Chicharron, O.T.T, Salah and Family Steelband and Julian McIntosh. DJ Calm will also be supplying non-stop music for the event, which gets underway at 1:00pm

It is being staged in collaborative unity with The Black Forum and other community groups. Info.ligue@videotron.ca Tel: (514) 489-3830.