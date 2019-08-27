Cricket gets its own space in CDN-NDG

Cricket enthusiasts are the big winners following the inauguration of the new playing field at the popular Van Horne Park in Côte-des-Neiges.

Sue Montgomery mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce was on hand at the park on the morning of August 21 to take the opening knock. True to form, she tried to hit the ball for a six.

The playing field comes out of requests by cricket teams in need of a place to practice. The municipality invested $65,000 too make it happen.

A contribution that goes towards a good cause, according to Mayor Montgomery.

“Many cricket players have been dreaming for a long time of having a cricket field where they can practice their sport. I’m very happy that Parc Van Horne is now able to host cricket teams. Regularly playing a sport promotes health and wellbeing in the community and helps break down social isolation. In addition, this will give people a chance to learn more about cricket, a sport that’s gaining in popularity,”

The field, which will be opened for use on August 24, offers cricketers an opportunity to play on a safe, high-quality surface specially designed for their sport.

For this brief first season, the field is open to all without reservation. To reserve times for games for next year, teams should contact the Association des sports de balle de Montréal, the organization mandated by the Ville de Montréal to manage ball fields.

“Cricket, a sport that a lot of people are unfamiliar with, is becoming more and more popular among athletes. The players are mostly from India, but others come from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and other places. We hope that people of all ages and origins will get involved in cricket over the next few years,” says Raveendirarajah Nagarajah of the Vaanavil Cricket Club, one of the cricket teams in the area.