BARKLEY Transport, a trucking company established in 2014 by two young members of our community, Lance Clarke and Barkley Cineus Jr., offering commercial transport and residential moving services.

It continues to define itself by the services it provides to social enterprises and nonprofit organizations in the Greater Montreal Area. Its clientele include Salvation Army, Logifem, Goodee World, and Garde Manger Pours Tous.

The company also defines itself by having a workforce that’s made up almost in its entirety of young Black men.

One of the goals of BARKLEY Transport is the empowerment of its workers, which triggered an initiative by Mr. Trevor Myers, Transport BARKLEY Human Resources Manager and Community Liaison to organize a series of Financial Literacy workshops

“Our goal is to create a progressive and supportive working environment that helps build individuals during their employment with us so they may grow professionally and personally, and gain access to better opportunities in the job market.”

The first workshop, on January 31, was coordinated by Mr. Brian Smith from the Canadian Foundation For Economic Education & Youth Leaders Of Tomorrow Project.

Two other sessions are planned for Feb. 21 and March 20.

To inquire about Transport BARKLEY, its services or employment opportunities, please contact:

514-815-9335. info@barkleytransport.ca