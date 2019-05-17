ARTIST SPOTLIGHT –

Just seven years after announcing her presence on the international music circuit, Montreal based Audrey Dubois Harris continues to thrill audiences here and afar.

That’s why music lovers are in for a treat on June , when she joins the Toronto Mass Choir and Herve for that much-anticipated concert at Evangel Pentecostal Church.

Harris is a Miami native and a graduate of The Julliard School in New York is an International Classical Artist whose multi-genre style is a profound melding of opera, classical, jazz, sacred, inspirational and gospel music.

Her mastery of her craft has mesmerized audiences worldwide since she burst onto the music scene in 2012 with her debut album, ‘Testimony’ a collection of inspiring and well-crafted hymns.

Her voice caught the attention of Aretha Franklin and she was hand picked to perform at her concerts: Aretha Franklin Presents: A Two Night Revival, Aretha Presents: GospelFest and Aretha Franklin Presents: The Gospel Legends.

She also holds the distinction of having performed as the ‘President’s Soloist’; singing “The National Anthem” during the inaugural event for President Barack Obama and presenting a medley of classics during one of his Christmas White House events and global audiences got to watch her as she also sang during the world broadcast of “The Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin’s funeral service.

She uses her voice for philanthropy and has sang for foundations such as: Yele Haiti (founded by Grammy Award Winner, Wycliffe Jean), Helping Hands Bring Sunshine, Stroke of Hope, Saved for Life, PepsiCo Foundation, Midnight Run, The Cancer Society of Barbados and The American Red Cross. In 2018 she joined Reverend Jesse Jackson for a series of commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the murder of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Memphis, Tennessee.

She will be one of the special performers at the Toronto Mass Choir live performance in Montreal on June 1st at Evangel Pentecostal Church 1235 Rue Lambert Closse from 6:30 PM.