I’d like to talk about attitude. What comes to mind when you think about your attitude?

Have you ever been around people with a bad attitude? How did that make you feel?

Have you been around people with a positive attitude? Do you remember how it felt being around that person?

What do you want people to feel like when they are in your presence, uplifted or beat down?

Winston Churchill famously said : “Attitude is a little thing that can make a big difference.”

So the question is… do you need an attitude adjustment?

When you adjust your attitude, things will begin to change.

It will take an intentional effort, of course, but having a good attitude can change everything going on around you.

It takes a decision to change, an evaluation of the people that you are surrounding yourself with and a change in the way you think about things.

Are you surrounded by constant negativity or are you receiving a steady flow of positive vibes in your life?

You are the master of your attitude. [R. Bennett]

You have to ask yourself, how is my present attitude serving me?

Are people drawn towards me or repelled from me?

Am I the common denominator in most conflicts?

Have friends or family members consistently told me that I’m negative?

Your answers to these questions will determine, your next steps.

Change is possible, if you want to change. Decide that you will begin to release all of the negativity in your life and see what happens,

Having a positive attitude doesn’t mean that everything is always perfect in your life, it just means that you’ve decided to look beyond life’s imperfections and remain optimistic.

Release that old way of thinking and make room for new positive experiences.

We can retrain our minds and we do have the power to change our attitudes, but it requires deliberate work.

Remember: The distance between who you are and who you want to be is separated only by your thoughts, your actions and your words.

It’s your attitude, but it affects everyone around you either in a negative way or a positive one.

If you want to change what’s going on around you, change what’s going on within you.

[Billy Cox]

You have a new story to write and it looks nothing like your past.

Make a decision to change your attitude and work at it every day. It won’t happen immediately but you will begin to notice a positive difference in your life.

You’ve got this!

Remember:

Attitude is everything!

A cheerful heart is good medicine.

[Proverbs 17:22]

Blessings and peace,

Bev