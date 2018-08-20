Festival and competition of the popular Grenada delicacy is back

Gemma Raeburn-Baynes

Come Saturday, September 29, the exciting second Oil Down Festival and Competition will be back for another year.

Grenadians and others who claim to make a good Oil Down are invited to enter the upcoming “Oil Down Competition.”

The event is been organized by the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec, and they are eager to crown the second “Oil Down Monarch” in 2018. A free food booth at the 2019 Spice Island Cultural Day, along with a trophy and bragging rights, await the winner.

The Queen of the 2017 Grenada National Dish, Ms. Hazel-Ann Cato-Perry, will be defending her crown, so interested persons are being sought to come forward to meet this challenge.

If that’s you, contact Ms Valerie Gordon-Williams at (514) 718-6471 before September 8 for more information on entering the competition, which is open to all. No registration fee. Those selected will be given a participation fee of $200 to assist with the purchase of Oil Down material. Each contestant must prepare Oil Down for a minimum of 50 people.

The evening gets underway at 7:00 p.m. and runs until 2:00 a.m. It promises to be a cultural presentation featuring food, music and entertainment from the Spice of the Caribbean, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The evening will also feature the pinnacle of Grenadian cuisine, local entertainers, loads of fun and pots of fabulous Grenadian flavours. Don’t miss it.

It takes place at Le Manoir, 5319 Notre Dame De Grace, Montreal