On the weekend of August 18-20 , music lovers from this city and across North America converged on the Old Port of Montreal for the 14th edition of the Montreal International Reggae Festival.

As it has been for the in the past the MIRF provided three days of wall to wall reggae with a sprinkling of soca and featured a line up of big name artistes out of Jamaica together with some local acts.

Fans are looking forwards to bigger and better as the fest prepares for its 15th anniversary.