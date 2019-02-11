

Egbert Gaye

With the much-anticipated release of her latest single, Hotel Key, from her debut EP, Best Life, Montrealer Ana Stasia continues her upward trajectory on the R&B/Pop music scene.

The excitement around her continues to build because of the commotion her previous single, Shade, created being shortlisted in several of the major categories in the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ballot.

The single is competing for Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song and Record of the Year, while the EP, Best Life, is competing for Best R&B Album.

The multi-talented singer/songwriter who honed her musical skills at The University of Toronto, and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy’s highly prestigious College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts brings a lot of intensity to her music.

And talks about her excitement and expectation for her latest release, which was produced by eight-time Grammy-nominated songwriter-producer Andre GC Fennell, who has produced hits for Beyonce, Jordin Sparks and Jennifer Lopez.

“Hotel Key is one of my favourite tracks on the album. It’s the first full duet I’ve written, which gave me the chance to step outside of my songwriting comfort zone and collaborate with one of my best friends. The song tells a story that I’m sure many can relate to and I’m excited to see what response it evokes,” says Ana Stasia.

The young Montrealer attended The Study, Marianopolis College, and began her musical training at three years-old.

Along the way she distinguisahed herself as the first Quebec teenager and probably the only Canadian to be hand-picked to perform with a 50-voice choir at Carnegie Hall as part of the American Honors Performance Series, which is reserved for the highest rated performers in North America.

In 2008, Ana Stasia, whose mom is Jamaican-born, received the country’s Governor General Award.

Her passion for the performing arts also extends into special television and film industry where she continues to make gradual inroads with appearances on popular television shows such as: Grown-ish, Black-ish, Scandal, Lucifer, NCIS: Los Angeles, Brooklyn Nine Nine, S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds and Champions.

Music fans across Canada can expect to hear more from Ana Stasia as she embarks on a media tour over the next several weeks with stops in Ottawa, Halifax and Toronto. It starts in Montreal later this month.

Ana Stasia at:Website: https://www.anastasiadextrene.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anastasiadextrene/

Instagram:@anastasiatheartist_

Twitter: @ADextrene

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/annadsjmusic

SnapChat: @annadsj