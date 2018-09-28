How many times has someone asked you how you’re doing and your response was I’m okay?

But were you really doing okay?

Were you telling them the truth?

Were you telling yourself the truth?

It is important to be honest with others in an appropriate manner and setting; but it’s just as important if not more important to be honest with yourself.

Self-reflection is looking into the mirror of your soul.

It’s acknowledging your truth and then finding a way to work towards any necessary change.

Lamentations 3:40 states: let us examine our ways.

Owning your truth is imperative to moving toward your ideal future.

Sometimes searching within can be painful and scary, but that’s all part of the process of change.

In order for us to move forward with our lives, we have to be honest with ourselves.

Ask yourself, where am I now, spiritually, emotionally, physically? Where do I want to be and what will it take to get me there?

We have to be honest with ourselves.

We have to keep it real!

In my own personal self-reflection;

I’ve learned that change requires truth. Change requires honesty.

I’ve learned that change is a process that requires patience.

I’ve learned that you may not initially like what you see.

I’ve learned that it takes faith, time, energy and commitment to look within and see your truth, and it’s sometimes easier said than done.

But it can be done, if that’s what you really want.

You may need the help of a trusted friend/counselor/coach, but I believe the benefits outweigh the risks.

There is absolutely no shame in asking for help. I know that you want to be the best version of you that you can be!

You shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.

[John 8:32]

Schedule a little quiet time this week to self-reflect and ask yourself, am I doing okay?

Remember… It’s a journey not a race. No one is perfect; we are all a work in progress.