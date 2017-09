Partygoers in Montreal for the September 1-3 weekend are gathering at Caribbean Paradise Lounge in LaSalle for a mega Labor Day Affair.

The event, a production of Negus Promotions will feature four top deejays from Montreal and Toronto treating partyers with the best in Soca, reggae and hip hop, soul and funk.

It features VybsMaster, Babo, Selectah Miguel and T.O’s DJ Bones and it’s an open invitation to everyone in searching for a fun evening. Info 514 804 0548