Marcia DeRoche ordained Deacon

Egbert Gaye

Nestled in a nondescript building on De Coutrai Street in Cote des Neiges is the church that houses the Amazing Grace Ministry.

The hall itself on the second floor is eye-catching with a sparkling clean blue and white backdrop with a modern little multi media room at the back.

There you’ll find one of the most vibrant congregations in the city, under the spiritual leadership of Pastor Eugenie Haughton, a plain-talking preacher who is continually of fering nuggets of inspiration to her followers.

On Sunday, September 30, Pastor Haughton hosted a special ceremony to ordain Marcia DeRoche as a Deacon in the church, the second person to be named to the position since the church was established last December.

It was a moving ceremony punctuated by a fiery sermon and a musical interlude with an appearance by popular saxophonist Dexter Johnston.

Pastor Haughton and Deacon DeRoche invite Montrealers to join them and the congregation at Amazing Grace Ministry on Sunday, October 21, 11 AM, to experience a message from the internationally renowned evangelist,

Prophetess Sheila Morris of Los Angeles, California.

Known for her advocacy on behalf of women, Prophetess Morris will be a voice of inspiration to her many followers in Montreal.

Then on Saturday, October 27, at 9 AM, Montrealers are also invited to Amazing Grace Ministry Annual Fundraising Campaign Breakfast.

Amazing Grace Ministry, 3975 Avenue De Courtrai, Montreal, QC. H3S 1B8 (514) 334 Amazing Grace Loves U (2458)

WEB: www.amazinggraceministrymtl.org

Facebook: Amazing Grace Ministry Montreal