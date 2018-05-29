Featuring five originals written and arranged by the 21 year-old West Islander

At 21 years-old Alïah Guerra is positioning herself to make her mark on the music scene, here and afar, as a singer, songwriter and producer.

The young West Island musician has decided to take her musical fate in her hands by embarking on a fully independent route at this time with the release of her debut EP this past May 11.

The album, titled “Sounds of a Seed”, features six original tracks – Emerald, Wonder Woman, Trouble, ft. Jason Shay, Moonlight, One Of A Kind and Someday, all written and arranged by Aliah, showcasing her exceptional musical touch and potential as a lyricist.

Aliah, a Concordia University student, took piano lessons at the Cote-des-Neiges Black Community Association for a couple years before she taught herself to play the guitar in 2010, has developed a style that compares her favorably to Eryka Badu and India Arie.

She describes the EP as Jazz, fused with Neo-Soul, old-school hip-hop, and a bit of pop.

She says she started working on this EP project about three years ago and remains grateful for the unlimited support she has had from family, friends and the community in making it a reality.

The launch takes place on Friday, June 1, at the Blue Print Lounge, 1438 Rue de Bleury in downtown Montreal at 8:00 pm. And Aliah will have the backing of a full band as she presents some of the songs on her EP together with some of her favorite standards.

Info. https://aliahguerramusic.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/202659650343300/