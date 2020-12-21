By Rosie Awori

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has been the biggest disruptor of 2020, changing our perception and the way we do almost everything.

And the digital shift the new reality for many individuals and organizations, as seek out creative ways to stay afloat.

And so it is for emerging musician/entrepreneur Aliah Guerra who has decided that the best way to maintain her consistency stay connected with her fans is by creating a mobile app.

“I was supposed to be on tour in Europe, I was supposed to go to London, Paris, and Switzerland for 12 shows and then everything got canceled,” she says to the CONTACT in a phone interview. “I was trying to like re-pivot this entire quarantine. I noticed that a lot of people were going digital and making apps and tech is the thing right now as an artist for what’s important is having ownership of my platform. So, I created the Aliah Guerra app.

The young Montreal singer/songwriter, producer who is of Trinidadian heritage plays the electric guitar and her music is described as neo-soul, jazz, R&B with a touch of old-school hip-hop

She says, what makes the app unique is that it isn’t solely focused on Aliah’s music but she has extended the platform to “other creatives in the music industry who were dealing with the same issues during these unprecedented times to market themselves.”

She also uses it to keep her fans and followers updated on her new music and upcoming projects.

Essentially the app has three main components: the first of which directly targets Aliah VIP fans with exclusive access to new music, photoshoots, and other personal projects of the young star.

The other component serves as an online school bringing together music teachers and students., allowing teachers to post lessons in the app offering opportunities for musicians to build income during these times when they’re not touring.

Aliah describes the third component as “a creative entrepreneur directory:”

“like I said so many of my fans are other artists or business-people and I wanted to be able to give them some assistance as well by promoting whatever it is that they’re doing creatively to my audience worldwide through the app.”



The Aliah App is the latest move by the up-and-coming artiste who defines herself by being highly entrepreneurial. She released her self-produced Soul/Jazz Album “Sounds of a Seed” in the spring of 2018.

She is also an alumnus of the 2018 TD SOCAN Creative Entrepreneur Incubator program where she was mentored by noted producers such as Peter Cadernali ( Celine Dion, Tina Marie, & Rick James), and Adrian X (Drake, PartyNextDoor, The Weeknd) She also had an opportunity to record a song at the renowned Slaight studio in Toronto.

The Aliah Guera app is available on the apple store and the app market for android users. For more information visit: https://aliahguerramusic.com