

GUINEA LEGALISES POLYGAMY

According to the new Guinean civil code adopted by parliament on December 29, 2018;

“Marriage can be concluded either under the regime of monogamy; under the regime of polygamy limited to four women. If a person fails to subscribe to one of the options provided for in this article, the marriage is presumed to be under the regime of polygamy.”

The legalisation of polygamy has provoked an outcry amongst the Guinean citizenry. Many of who feel that the practice undermines women’s dignity and increases the risks of diseases and poverty.

Previously, polygamy was prohibited for civil marriages in Guinea, even though it is widely practised in religious marriages and no one is sanctioned for that.

Polygamy is a centuries-old practice in Africa that has yet to disappear from modern life. It has both cultural and religious origins, and it is generally accepted in 26 out of 54 African countries, particularly Muslim majority countries.

ATTEMPTED M ILITARY COUP FOILED IN GABON

On Monday January 7, Gabon Lieutenant Obiang Ondo Kelly, commander of the Republican Guard, appeared on live television and told viewers the military has seized control of the government in order to “restore democracy” to Gabon.

However, the attempt was short lived as the government retaliated by killing two suspects and arresting eight others.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba has been out of Gabon since October and is presently in Morocco receiving medical treatment for what many believe was a stroke he had while attending a conference in Saudi Arabia. His absence apparently created what the coup plotters perceived as an opportunity.

NIGERIAN MIL ITIA BOKO HARAM STRIKES AGAIN

On January 6, at least two Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush by Jihadist group, Boko Haram close to the border with Cameroon. The insurgents opened fire on a convoy of traders under military escort on the outskirts of a village near the northeastern town of Banki. The attack left several dead and scores injured.

In response the Nigerian Army alleges that over 100 Boko Haram elements have been neutralised in various operations in Northeast Nigeria.

Part of a statement from the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman reads;

“In their determined efforts of wiping the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have embarked on aggressive clearance operations on suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts and crossing points with tremendous results.”

Boko Haram has been a menace in Nigeria since 2009 and remains a challenge to contain at present. Even President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged the challenges in the fight against Boko Haram, in the wake of these new attacks.

KENYAN DHOW MA DE FROM PLASTIC WASTE WILL SET SAIL TO TANZANIA

The Flipflopi is a Kenyan dhow, the first of its kind made from plastic waste collected from the coast line of Kenya. The Flipflopi will sail along Africa’s coast in order to raise awareness about the environmental hazards of single use plastic. According to the world economic forum 90% Of All plastic waste ever created has never been recycled.

The maiden journey dubbed Clean seas expedition will commence in the middle of January and is set to cover 500km from Lamu, Kenya to Zanzibar, Tanzania.

“We hope people around the globe are inspired by our beautiful multicolored boat and find their own ways to re-purpose already-used plastics,” said Ben Morrison, the founder of the FlipFlopi project.

Morrison, who spent a decade building a travel business focused on Africa, turned to constructing colorful boats in 2016, when he noticed alarming pollution along the Kenyan coast.