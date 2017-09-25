The thing about change is that it requires work and sometimes it takes hard work to get your desired outcome

I’ve had the privilege of speaking with many people who want to see change in their lives, but then will confess that they are not willing, or don’t think they are able, to put in the actual work necessary for that change to occur.

You can talk about what you want to do all day long, but if you don’t take any action then it is really just talk.

Your actions have to be louder than your words.

A Jewish proverb states: do not be wise in words, be wise in deeds.

You can’t just keep talking about what you are going to do; you have to start taking action.

Don’t just say what you are going to do and have faith that change will just happen without any work; you have to start doing something about it.

And remember, according to Benjamin Franklin: Well done is better than well said.

James 2:17 states: In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by ACTION, is dead.

Start taking those action steps towards your personal growth. It’s not just about being busy it’s about being intentional, focused and productive with a plan of action.

Remember, Change comes one decision and one ACTION step at a time.

Ask yourself…

Am I being honest with myself?

Do my words line up with what I am doing?

Do I say what I mean? Do I do what I say?

Am I talking the talk, but not walking the walk?

Am I going to just talk about what I’m going to do or am I going to actually start doing what I say I am going to do?

Yes, I know the saying, it’s easier said than done, but know that when you start with your first step it will get easier as you press on.

You can do this. Be encouraged.

Let your actions speak for themselves and your future self will thank you for it.

Blessings Bev.