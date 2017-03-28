ACE Fundraiser

The Cote-Des-Neiges Black Community Association (CDBCA) will be hosting its first ACE fundraiser on Thursday, March 30th The objective is to provide bursaries to help high school graduates in need.

This event, which includes a cocktail hour, will take place from 5pm – 8pm at the Appleton Centre, 6585 Cote-Des-Neiges. Wine and Caribbean canapés will be catered by Boom J Cuisine. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, or in person at the Appleton Centre. You can also purchase an individual bursary ($250) on your own, as a collective, or on behalf of your company. The purchase of an individual bursary grants you one complimentary ticket to the Gala de Perseverance on May 28th, 2017.

Cote Des Neiges Black Community Association provides leadership to support the development of social, cultural, educational and economic institutions in our community. The Association also strives to develop partnerships with various institutions to provide effective services and programs that address the needs of our community, guided by strong principles which justify the right of all people to live in this society with equality and dignity.

For more information, please contact cdnbca@cdnbca.org or call 514-737-8321.