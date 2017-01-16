We remember Anand Yankarran and Fluxy

First and foremost I would like to wish all the Community CONTACT readers a Happy and prosperous New Year.

Struggles and heartaches are required in order to survive in life, because in order to stand up, you gotta know what falling down is like.

The transition from 2016 to 2017 hasn’t been an easy road for everyone, but better days are ahead.

November 2016, dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was transferred from the Horizon Adult Remand Centre to the Maximum Security Prison Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

Kartel has been at Horizon since 2011 when he was arrested for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. There are concerns that Kartel has apparently been recording songs while incarcerated at Horizon following his conviction and sentencing in April 2014.

Going into 2017, everyone’s concern will be whether Vybz Kartel will still be able to produce music, as his songs were topping the 2016 Dancehall charts. Kartel has been sentenced to life imprisonment (with 35 years to be served before he becomes eligible for parole. He is currently in the process of appealing the sentence.

The greatest reggae show on earth, “STING”, was cancelled in December 2016 and rebranded for 2017. Promoters of this long-running Reggae show in Jamaica said that since Vybz Kartel has been imprisoned, there has not been a headliner to draw the size of crowds needed to sustain the show. They also detailed how difficult artists have been to work with in regards to costs and timing…

They explained that the rebranded ‘One World Sting’ will launch in London in August. It will then be staged in more than 100 other cities (including in Jamaica), all of which will be viewable live via apps and online resources.

January 2017, legendary Chutney singer Anand Yankarran dies. Anand Yankarran was a legend, an icon. He was someone in the same league as Sundar Popo. When you speak about Sundar, you speak about Anand. They carved out what is today known as Chutney and Chutney Soca. He still has songs that are played in parties up to today. He died from a heart attack as a result of his poor health following a stroke in 2008.

Also, Montreal’s Black community lost a renowned MC from CKUT 90.3fm.

George Barrett, aka “Fluxy”, was best known for his years hosting the popular radio show, Roots Rock Reggae. It didn’t take me long after meeting him for the first time to realize his humble and non- judgemental disposition. He was the type of person that made you feel welcome and at ease, which is a rare quality to find in people.

Fluxy was a man full of wisdom and never hesitated to share. He passed peacefully on January 8.

When it rains, it pours. But always remember soon, the sun will shine again.

Happy New Year!

Production Sounds Chart:

1 Single – Orlando Octave

2 Full Extreme – Ultimate Rejects

3 Fast Wine – Machel Montano

4 Dip – Shal Marshall

5 Far From Finished – Voice

6 Lip Service – Machel Montano

7 On D Inside – GBM Nutron x M1

8 Carnival To Remember – Milko

9 Midnight Cruise – Olatunji x System32

10 Incredible – Kes