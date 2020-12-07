Should we still maintain our Christmas traditions even if there’s no one to share it with?

On December 3, Quebec reverses plans for the Christmas holidays. No holiday gathering in the red zones as the COVID-19 cases

continue to increase. The only exception will be for people who live=alone, as they will allowed to receive one visitor at a time.

I believe more than ever that now is the time to practice our

Caribbean traditions as it’s important to connect with the past.

Roots, heritage, core values are often all part of that connection and bringvalue and meaning into our lives. Especially at a time like now, asthis pandemic is becoming stressful.

The fear and anxiety about this

disease and all the adapting could be overwhelming. Understanding and even sharing our Caribbean traditions, heritage and belief systems through social media can provide insight into present day life.

I am asking all my readers to take to social media during this semi

lockdown. You may not be able to see your family and friends during this Christmas holiday, but by sharing your Caribbean traditions online will definitely uplift spirits.

That being said, December 25th 2020 will mark my 14th year anniversary hosting the “Island Riddims” live on CKUT 90.3FM, with a special co-host Rachel.

Unfortunately this year’s show will be shorter and from 2pm to 5pm on Christmas Day on CKUT 90.3FM (www.ckut.ca). As always we will be Taking live greetings on air and playing the best in parang, soca and reggae.

This year as family gathers are not allowed but every Caribbean home in Montreal is a little different as families draw on their mixed regional cultures and culinary traditions. Below I shared a few favourite dishes found in other Caribbean islands.

Breadfruit (Cheese) Pie – Is a popular Christmas tradition in St.

Vincent and the Grenadines and in all of the Windward Islands.

Breadfruit pie is a baked concoction of breadfruit, cheese, milk,

flour, butter and breadcrumbs, and has the same consistency as baked mashed potato. Creamy and delicious, it is a filling side dish to accompany other traditional Caribbean Christmas recipes.

Oildown – Is the national dish of Grenada and takes pride of place inmany celebrations year-round. It is a hearty and filling recipe thatconsists of salted meat/pork, chicken, dumplings, breadfruit,

callaloo, dasheen leaves and assorted vegetables (called provisions).

Everything is stewed down in one pot with coconut milk, herbs and

spices. This traditional dish is a favourite at family get togethers

especially around Christmas time.

Christmas Ham – Has become the landmark dish for Christmas. In the Caribbean, Christmas is not Christmas without a big ham. Glazes are made with a variety of mouth watering ingredients including pineapple, ginger, honey, cinnamon, cloves, marmalade, and sugar. Christmas is the spirit of giving without the thought of getting. If you do take

part in any Caribbean Christmas traditions please share and introduseit to someone new.

Island Facts :

Dec 19th 2005 -Onika Bostic known for solo hits and as the lead singer of Burning Flames died from injuries sustained in an accident on Dec. 11th 2005

Dec 29th 1982 – Bob Marley postage stamp issued in Jamaica. First ever stamp issued to a Rastafarian in Jamaica.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to

Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr