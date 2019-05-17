Finally.

The C.C.F.A. got official news from the City about the Montreal Carifiesta and so he 44th edition of North America’s longest running Caribbean Street Parade In Montreal called has been approved.

The Montreal Carifiesta parade will be held on Saturday July 6th 2019, downtown Montreal. The route of the parade will be on RENE LEVESQUE Street West, starting at the corner of Rue DU FORT & Rene Levesque , ending at Rue Bleury.

Some may say that it’s impossible to pull off a proper Carifiesta in less than two months but I believe that everything is possible.

Now it’s up to all Montrealers to join the Carifiesta Facebook group, follow on all social medias and lend a hand to make it happen, they way that we can.

For any general inquiry, contact them at: EmaiCcfa.carifiesta@Gmail.com, Website. www.Montrealcarifiesta.com,

Twitter. @MtlCarifiesta, Instagram. @Carifiesta.

As we wait for more information about Montreal Carifiesta and the Costume / T Shirt bands, let us now focus on Ottawa carnival which is one month away.

CARIVIBE 2019 to be held June 14th – 16th. What I truly admire Ottawa is that its cultural community is continuously growing because CARIVIBE understands the importance to provide a place where the community can participate in celebrations and cultural events.

This year Carivibe weekend kicks off on Friday June 14th with J’Ouvert On The Beach, followed by the Carivibe Grand Street Parade on Saturday June 15, in downtown Ottawa from 12pm to 2pm. The 2-hour Grand Street Parade starts on Wellington St. (@ Kent) and turns right onto Elgin St. and left onto Laurier St. Ending at City Hall, featuring hundreds of colorful masqueraders dancing through the streets of downtown Ottawa, wearing beautifully crafted carnival costumes.

If you are interested in playing in a costume band Ottawa here’s a list of bands:

CariMas

Contact Melissa King or Makini Simpson-Borde at

carimasottawa@gmail.com, 613-600-3072, 613-986-0958

Jus’ SO Carnival

Blaine Edwards – 613-227-1655, djsweetchunes@gmail.com

SOCA QUEEN

Contact NaaYaa Akua, 343-987-1700, naayaaakua@gmail.com

*Fuzion Mas Band – info@fuzion-x.com 613-227-1655….. www.fuzion-x.com!

Ottawa Caribbean Social Club

Contact Maxine Adams – 613-327-3406, maxadams22@hotmail.com

AyitiNago – Ottawa’s Official Haitian Float

Contact Nivardi – 613-501-2033, ayitinago@gmail.com

Royal Tribe Mas Band, A Soca Storm Production

Contact Suzan – 613-863-3493, afrocaribdance@videotron.ca or Paula –

613-355-1562 curlyhairdesigns@gmail.com

Club SOCCA – Contact Judith Headley judith.avon@live.com or David

Bostic 613-791-0870, 613-850-0870, 613-220-9920 dlovebos@yahoo.com

GUYANA OTTAWA CULTURAL ASSOCIATION (GOCA)

Contact Simone 613-291-3915 Cee01@yahoo.com & Martine 613-889-4850

mngittens@yahoo.ca or GOCA1991@hotmail.com Simone Waithe Shenese

Darrell

Jab Army

Contact Jab Boss at 647-283-9139 orendielcharles@gmail.com or Kerianne

438-347-1182 kari-ann.s@hotmail.com

Mas Prophets

Contact: Charles Simon 613-600-8163, Natasha Mathurin-Emmanuel

fitmovement@outlook.com

HOLAS – Humanitarian Organization of Latin American Students Churún

Merú: Venezuelan Folklore Dance Group

Contact Pedro Diaz at pedro.diaz@rogers.com 613-857-4863, 613-829-9020

SoulCity MusicFest Soul City & Tri City

Contact Captain at 613-793-8888, soulcity@live.ca

The New HOT 89.9 FM

Contact 613-688-3301 or Martine Charles at 819-743-0737,

charlesmartine@gmail.com

After the parade all roads leads to the Carnival Island which features Sandy Beaches, Masqueraders, Delicious Caribbean Eats, Tropical Drinks, Rum Shacks, Ice Cream Huts, Wet Zone, Fireworks, Steelbands, Carnival Village, Beach Soccer, Beach Volleyball, An All Star International DJ line-up including myself.

After the beach, the fun continues downtown at the Bam Bam Block Party featuring myself (Production Sounds), Dj Ana, Willy Chin, Brandon Duke, Ryan Sayeed, Crown Prince, Jester, Spex Da Boss, Sweet Chunes, Mace and more.

On Sunday June 16, they celebrate Father’s Day at the Ice Cream Sunday Brunch and you can also find me at the “ENDLESS SHADES OF SUMMER” Fathers Day boat ride.

Surely Ottawa carnival has grown and blossom tremulously. Looking forward to seeing my readers in June.

