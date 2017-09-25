Contact Staff

Age is just a number.

So anyone who is interested in learning or upgrading his or her capacity in basic education can do so at the Jamaica Association of Montreal as part of its Adult Basic Education (ABE) program.

Organizers say they have courses that cover the spectrum of learning for all age groups but with special emphasis on adult learners.

For those who experience difficulty reading, ABE offers two levels of literacy courses and an ideal opportunity to upgrade that very special skill with one-on-one tutoring by trained tutors in a private and personal environment.

The program’s pre-academic courses targets adults who are returning to school with the intention of pursuing workplace training. The English and Math courses are taught by qualified teachers and offer a clear path for students to follow through and attain high school diplomas.

ABE also has a full complement of trained tutors supplied by Frontier College to assist in the Math and English tutorials, which are also available to high students seeking assistance in understanding some of the more complex concepts of the two subjects.

Adult learners are also being encouraged to check the computer programs, which can guide them through all the basic steps on becoming literate and get them on pace to explore the internet, Facebook and other areas of social media.

Organizers say ABE also has an ideal package of training for those seeking to enhance their language skills, offering basic training in languages together with French As A Second Language and English As A Second Language.

For those really wanting to learn, organizers have made it such that price is not an impediment with a registration fee that is minimal.

Courses are offered at the association’s offices and at 6767 Cote des Neiges Road.

Info: Tracy or Douglas at 514 737 8229 223

Professionals lined up to talk about physical, mental and sexual health, financial and social well-being

Community Health Summit at J’ca Assoc. on Oct. 14

Wide-ranging issues of health and well-being will be the focus of a major summit taking place at the Jamaica Association on Saturday, October 14.

The event, organized by coordinators of the Au Futur program at the association, will touch on physical, mental and sexual health as well as other areas of personal growth including finance, diet and social support.

Several professionals have been lined up to speak on various issues and help those in attendance stake out a path to health and well-being.

Organizer Susan Hamilton says areas such as domestic violence and financial security will also be in focus with professional such as Catherine Flegel who works at a women’s shelter and Sabrina Seales- Bess a financial advisor present to speak.

She says also the spotlight with be placed on sexual health and HIV prevention with a community worker from Gap Vies on hand to provide information to those who need it.

Also she says, there will be a mobile testing clinic set up in front of the Jamaica Association.

“Everyone who get tested will receive $20 cash and will get results within 10 minutes. If someone is HIV positive there will be a community nurse who will be able to inform the person of important resources as well as medication. HIV positive no longer means a death sentence, people can still live a healthy and active life with medication.”

Popular entertainer King Shadrock will also be one of the featured speakers, and will talk about the need for a safe place and a support group for Black men who want to get together and share their feelings on things that are important to them.

And educator Douglas Bartley will talk about the importance of parent’s involvement in their children’s education.

The Community Health Summit runs from 12 noon – 4:45p.m. Daycare will be provided, but parents are advised to reserve a spot call because places are limited. For additional information on the Summit Hamilton at (438) 499-8229