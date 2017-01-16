The congregation at Deliverance Church of God 7th Day is extending “heartfelt thanks and good wishes” to all who have supported them over the years.

“We want you to know that we really appreciate your presence at all our events. May God richly bless you all and may your store basket never be empty. We want to wish you all a happy and prosperous New Year.”

The small but dynamic congregation has been worshiping at 4020 Grand Blvd for the past three years and has remained consistent in their message:

“Time is short and if you haven’t given your life to the Lord yet its time to do so for the Lord has done so much for us by giving his life on the cross.

We’re just passing through this life for a short time. Let us all try to be ready at anytime to go to our external home. At the midnight-cry let’s not be like the 10 virgins, five were wise and five were foolish

The most important thing that you can do as a human being Is to be ready when the Lord calls you home. Its not if, but or maybe its when. Whether you are rich or poor, weak or strong, young or old, make sure where you’re going to spend eternity.

The New Year is here and you’re making your plans. Make sure you put God in it. Lets think long term. When all is said and done we only have Jesus. Try to live every day as if it’s your last, because tomorrow is not promised to any man. No one wants to hear our Lord say “Depart from me”. If you don’t have a church right now, make sure you find one that’s lined up with the word of God.

The word of God is Spirit and they are Life and it’s God himself speaking and it’s through the word of God you will be speared. Study the word and have faith in God and Live Holy and wait on your change to come. God bless and have a wonderful New Year, Hope to see you soon.

They remind Montrealers that their food basket program is still available to the needy but you have to call first (514-736-0650).

They invite Montrealers to come worship with us at your convenience!