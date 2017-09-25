Contact Staff

On October 6, at the Telus Theatre (Berri) downtown, Montreal will get a taste of an artist that has emerged as one of Africa’s most exciting in the past decade or so.

Nigerian-born Flavour N’Abania got his start like many popular musicians have – as a teenager in his church choir, playing drums. From there, he learned the keyboard, then started dabbling in music production. Soon enough, he was playing shows with a local band before striking out on his own.

He burst on the scene in 2005 but it wasn’t until 2010 that he took the continent by storm with a mega album, Uplifted.

Earlier this year, he released his fifth studio album titled Ijele – The Traveler. It features 17 songs and many of his trademark collaborations, including one with a young visually impaired boy named Semah G. Weifur.

The song became a hit in Semah’s native Liberia, and the boy was even featured in the music video.

He said the album represents an “evolution” in his music and social proirites.

Reviewers have called the album a delicate balance between Igbo folklore, pop and gospel.

A singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Flavour, whose real name is Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, is the most exciting Afrobeats performer to hit the scene in decades, with massive followings in Africa, Europe, The Caribbean and North America. He is fluent and sings in both English and Igbo, his native dialect.

He has won multiple awards, including Artist of the Year 2016 at the AFRIMMA Awards in Dallas, USA.

Flavor will be in Montreal on October 6 with his band at Theatre Berri (Telus Theatre), 1280 St. Denis, downtown. Info: 438-988-3799 and 514-836-0756