Hard work does pay off. The success of my annual event, Touch Of Red, is evidence of that.

After six successful years, Touch Of Red has become a must-attend annual event that focuses on giving Montrealers an end-of-season Soca fix.

This year the event was held on Saturday, November 10, 2k18 and featured Trinidadian Dj/artist “International Stephen” for the first time in Montreal.

Montreal people surely welcomed him with open arms, and he had the crowd in a frenzy.

This one was by far my most successful event with constant vibes and a capacity crowd of 300-plus partygoers.

So I think it’s important to take this time to thank everyone that played a part in making it a success, including a personal Thank You to the Production Sounds team, as well as to Djs Fire Jones, Nemesis Sounds, our photographer Mawga K, Garry T, and our sponsor TNT Palace and others.

To view the full event album and videos check out my Facebook page: Junior Soca Sessions.

Things to look out for: My free Appreciation 2k19 Soca CD, which will soon be available at Curry House & TNT Palace. My annual Christmas Day Show (Island Riddims) on Ckut 90.3fm.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram: @Productionjr