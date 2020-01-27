Vincent Bohanan & Sound Of Victory and Barry Brewer Jr. headlines

Barry Brewer

On Saturday February 8, Montrealers will experience sensory overload, as inspiration and comedy collide at the MIND SOUL & SPIRIT 30th Anniversary Celebration Concert.

This dazzling night of music and humor will be highlighted by Brooklyn’s most charismatic recording choir today, Vincent Bohanan & Sound Of Victory, affectionately known as SOV.

Recently nominated for Best Contemporary Choir in America at the 2020 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, Vincent Bohanan and his 50-voice chorale have developed a well-deserved reputation for bringing an electrifying performance to every concert stage.

The choir’s impeccable mix of vocal harmonies, skillful musicianship and formal fashion-wear commonly captivates unsuspecting audiences. Vincent Bohanan, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Business, has collaborated with Grammy award winning artists such as CeCe Winans, P Diddy & Hezekiah Walker.

Bohanan who’s emerged as one of America’s most beloved choir directors, is also an accomplished organist, songwriter and senior pastor for House Of Hope in Brooklyn, New York.

Bohanan will be making his Canadian debut performance on Saturday, February 8 at Evangel Pentecostal Church in downtown Montreal, as the headliner for the 30th anniversary celebration for Montreal’s longest running Gospel radio show on CKUT 90.3FM, MIND, SOUL & SPIRIT, hosted by Christopher Heron, Jennifer Belot & Dorothy Clarke.

Hosting this momentous night is actor & comedic genius, Barry Brewer Jr.

A self-proclaimed “church boy”, Brewer, known for his electrifying personality & relatable sense of humor, has been trending in the right direction with recent acting roles on Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History and the successful TV mini-series Games People Play. Barry hilariously incorporates his artistry and musicianship into his comedic satire, leaving his audiences simultaneously amused and amazed.

In 2019, Brewer released his highly anticipated comedy special entitled, Chicago, I’m Home, currently available on all digital platforms. Brewer made his memorable debut performance in Montreal in 2018 at the LOL Gospel Comedy Show.

Montrealers are certainly in for a rare treat, as musical inspiration & clean comedy combine to mark this special milestone for Mind Soul & Spirit. Tickets are available for 30 Years In 1 Night at Eventbrite.ca. For information call 514 963 7677 or log on to www.mindsoulandspirit.com or email info@mindsoulandspirit.com.